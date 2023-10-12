IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $88.92 Million Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 184,998 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 8,807 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.2% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $88,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,380,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 4,992 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,647,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 27,427 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,183,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $524.02 on Thursday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $445.68 and a twelve month high of $558.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $485.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $497.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $491.23.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $92.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.57 EPS. Research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on UNH. HSBC began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $540.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $529.00 to $531.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $573.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total transaction of $2,024,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,772,866.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

