Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $5.00 to $4.50. The stock had previously closed at $5.80, but opened at $5.62. Anywhere Real Estate shares last traded at $5.35, with a volume of 94,637 shares traded.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on HOUS. Stephens raised their price target on Anywhere Real Estate from $5.50 to $9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Anywhere Real Estate in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anywhere Real Estate

Anywhere Real Estate Stock Down 7.2 %

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOUS. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,554,000. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN raised its stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 3.1% in the first quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 6,745,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,618,000 after purchasing an additional 201,824 shares during the last quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate in the second quarter worth $35,050,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 65.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,115,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,421,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,537,000 after acquiring an additional 30,632 shares during the period. 97.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $594.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.92 and a 200 day moving average of $6.51.

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). Anywhere Real Estate had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Anywhere Real Estate Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Anywhere Real Estate

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.

