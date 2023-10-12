Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from C$73.00 to C$78.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Alimentation Couche-Tard traded as high as C$75.21 and last traded at C$74.64, with a volume of 88505 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$74.34.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ATD. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$78.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$78.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$78.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. CSFB upgraded shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$65.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$78.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$79.46.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$70.56 and its 200-day moving average is C$67.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.89. The firm has a market cap of C$72.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.90.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported C$1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C$0.15. Alimentation Couche-Tard had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 23.76%. The business had revenue of C$20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$21.71 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. will post 4.0240761 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio is 13.56%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

