iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $149.00 to $135.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. iRhythm Technologies traded as low as $80.41 and last traded at $81.42, with a volume of 12317 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $83.88.

IRTC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $155.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, iRhythm Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.78.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $192,000. Bradley Mark J. increased its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Mark J. now owns 21,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -25.57 and a beta of 1.34.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.14. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 41.92% and a negative net margin of 21.95%. The business had revenue of $124.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.03 million. Analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.18 EPS for the current year.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

