Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $77.00 to $86.00. The stock had previously closed at $53.02, but opened at $54.38. Globus Medical shares last traded at $54.54, with a volume of 147,917 shares changing hands.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GMED. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Globus Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Globus Medical Stock Up 2.2 %

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,508,520 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $425,283,000 after buying an additional 33,806 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 0.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,236,599 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $238,796,000 after buying an additional 20,375 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 3.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,370,497 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $141,139,000 after buying an additional 85,737 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 22.0% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,273,185 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $135,345,000 after buying an additional 409,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 3.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,900,095 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $113,132,000 after purchasing an additional 62,670 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.12.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Globus Medical had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $291.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Globus Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globus Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

