TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $46.00. The stock traded as low as $39.91 and last traded at $40.03, with a volume of 7835 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.38.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on THS. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TreeHouse Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on THS

Insider Transactions at TreeHouse Foods

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TreeHouse Foods

In other news, Director Jana Partners Llc bought 87,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.49 per share, for a total transaction of $3,910,671.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,883,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,258,639.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in TreeHouse Foods by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in TreeHouse Foods by 368.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in TreeHouse Foods by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 167,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,468,000 after purchasing an additional 8,283 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in TreeHouse Foods by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

TreeHouse Foods Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -30.87 and a beta of 0.47.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a positive return on equity of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $843.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking product, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, snack bars, and unique candy; and beverage and drink mix, including non-dairy creamer, single serve beverages, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.