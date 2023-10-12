PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. PepsiCo updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.54-$7.54 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $7.54 EPS.
PepsiCo Trading Down 1.1 %
NASDAQ:PEP opened at $162.62 on Thursday. PepsiCo has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $196.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $176.24 and a 200 day moving average of $183.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.55.
PepsiCo Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 88.62%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter worth $47,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at $66,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.
About PepsiCo
PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
