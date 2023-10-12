Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Sold by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. decreased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,714,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,135,476,000 after acquiring an additional 108,223 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,043,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $944,766,000 after buying an additional 2,048,184 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,488,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $511,243,000 after buying an additional 96,566 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,519,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $368,593,000 after buying an additional 37,989 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,230,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,219,000 after buying an additional 1,025,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 12,834 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.45, for a total transaction of $2,392,899.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 77,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,422,280.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 12,834 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.45, for a total transaction of $2,392,899.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 77,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,422,280.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 26,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.27, for a total value of $4,680,560.43. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,619,660.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 191,035 shares of company stock worth $34,423,247. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.67.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $182.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.35 and a 52-week high of $189.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $181.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.18. The company has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49 and a beta of 0.98.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.11. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 42.09%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 60.49%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

