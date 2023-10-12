iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Collective Family Office LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. CIC Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,847,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23.7% during the second quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $358,000.

Shares of IJH opened at $249.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $256.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.39. The stock has a market cap of $68.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $218.25 and a 12-month high of $273.73.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

