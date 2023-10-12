B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $5.48 Million Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50,200 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $5,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 72,670.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 689,886,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,104,988,000 after acquiring an additional 688,938,957 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 413,629.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,998,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,003,051,000 after buying an additional 28,991,285 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $520,181,000. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5,751.9% in the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 6,551,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,552,000 after buying an additional 6,439,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 176.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,910,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $220,893,000 after buying an additional 3,776,330 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $35.48 on Thursday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $30.69 and a 1-year high of $39.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.04 and a 200-day moving average of $36.88.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.