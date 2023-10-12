Rockland Trust Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Rockland Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 28.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 758 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 74.7% during the first quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 2,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BIP Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 100,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,911,000 after buying an additional 2,956 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $176.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $183.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.23. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $162.50 and a 52-week high of $199.26.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

