Rockland Trust Co. Sells 676 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Rockland Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 676 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth $29,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total value of $185,802.69. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,516,474.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microchip Technology Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $81.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $54.77 and a 12-month high of $94.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.23.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 51.51%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were paid a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.96%.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

