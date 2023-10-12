B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,962 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,774 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $5,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.9% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 5,593 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.9% in the first quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. now owns 21,156 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.9% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,923 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.0% in the first quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,685 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 7.3% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 54.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magellan Midstream Partners Price Performance

Shares of MMP opened at $69.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.16. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $45.52 and a fifty-two week high of $69.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91.

Magellan Midstream Partners Announces Dividend

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.13. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 58.77%. The business had revenue of $877.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.91 million. Analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MMP shares. Argus lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $67.50 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.70.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

