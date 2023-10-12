Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $289,000 Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,080 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 0.3% in the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 16,896 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,360,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1.1% during the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 5,034 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 14.9% during the first quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 433 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 0.8% during the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 6,709 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IQV. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of IQVIA in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.47.

IQVIA stock opened at $204.60 on Thursday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.75 and a twelve month high of $241.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $211.70 and a 200-day moving average of $207.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.46 billion, a PE ratio of 35.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 30.14%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Constantinos Panagos sold 27,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.67, for a total value of $5,700,238.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,973,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

