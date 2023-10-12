Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,323,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in MongoDB by 131.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in MongoDB by 346.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $730,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,195,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,233,035. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.41, for a total value of $177,368.38. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,708,659.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $730,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,195,159 shares in the company, valued at $436,233,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 188,984 shares of company stock worth $64,365,297. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MDB traded down $0.83 on Thursday, reaching $364.39. 100,281 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,617,926. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.55 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $362.36 and its 200-day moving average is $332.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.15 and a 1-year high of $439.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $423.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.93 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 16.21% and a negative return on equity of 29.69%. Equities research analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MDB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $372.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Macquarie increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $434.00 to $456.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.31.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

