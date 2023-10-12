Empire Financial Management Company LLC Sells 18,123 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS)

Empire Financial Management Company LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS – Free Report) by 32.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,123 shares during the period. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Empire Financial Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Empire Financial Management Company LLC owned approximately 0.79% of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF worth $3,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPUS. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 12,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 18.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 26.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF stock traded up $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $94.43. The company had a trading volume of 8,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,025. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.54 million, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.96. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $85.77 and a twelve month high of $101.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.66 and a 200-day moving average of $96.27.

JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (JPUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US stocks selected from the Russell 1000 using relative value, momentum, and quality factors. The fund is weighted for equal risk contribution at the sector level and holdings are equal-weighted within sectors.

