Empire Financial Management Company LLC Acquires 21,037 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Empire Financial Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 238.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,037 shares during the quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Family Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 154.9% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period.

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.72. 277,701 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,517,249. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.92 and a 1-year high of $56.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

