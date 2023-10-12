Empire Financial Management Company LLC Sells 247 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Empire Financial Management Company LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,696 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up 1.0% of Empire Financial Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Empire Financial Management Company LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $457.07 per share, for a total transaction of $250,474.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,982.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT stock traded up $2.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $438.76. 57,542 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,215,202. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $433.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $452.59. The stock has a market cap of $110.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $388.10 and a 12 month high of $508.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 71.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.88%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $489.19.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

