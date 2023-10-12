Empire Financial Management Company LLC Acquires 2,545 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Empire Financial Management Company LLC lifted its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,843 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. LifePro Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth $37,000. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter worth $39,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.56.

CVS Health Price Performance

NYSE:CVS traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $71.13. 299,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,862,932. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $64.62 and a 12 month high of $104.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.82 and a 200 day moving average of $71.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $91.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.59.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.09. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The firm had revenue of $88.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,929,864.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,974.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

