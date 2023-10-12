Empire Financial Management Company LLC Grows Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Empire Financial Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 501.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 25,265 shares during the quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 131,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,437,000 after buying an additional 8,416 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 5,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 108.2% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 447,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,601,000 after purchasing an additional 232,490 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,531,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 478,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $1,101,642.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,915. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total value of $44,754.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,545.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $1,101,642.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,915. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of BMY stock traded down $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $56.46. 743,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,007,806. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.93. The company has a market capitalization of $117.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.81 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.51% and a net margin of 17.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on BMY shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.29.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

