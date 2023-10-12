Empire Financial Management Company LLC Boosts Holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Empire Financial Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,225 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 725 shares during the quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 61.8% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 890 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mplx in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mplx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Mplx during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in Mplx during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Mplx alerts:

Mplx Price Performance

MPLX traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841,212. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Mplx Lp has a 12 month low of $30.32 and a 12 month high of $35.93. The stock has a market cap of $35.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.56.

Mplx Announces Dividend

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. Mplx had a net margin of 35.93% and a return on equity of 30.78%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mplx in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Mplx in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mplx in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.78.

View Our Latest Analysis on Mplx

Mplx Profile

(Free Report)

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.