Empire Financial Management Company LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter worth about $597,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 92.0% during the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 18,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 102,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,119,000 after acquiring an additional 48,318 shares during the period. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on SJM. Barclays lowered their price target on J. M. Smucker from $160.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Thursday. Argus lowered their price target on J. M. Smucker from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Consumer Edge raised J. M. Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. TD Cowen assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Amy C. Held sold 9,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total transaction of $1,426,064.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,972 shares in the company, valued at $858,773.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

SJM stock traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $113.17. 51,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 984,484. The company has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -674.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $134.71 and its 200 day moving average is $146.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $111.71 and a 12-month high of $163.07.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. J. M. Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.71 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. This is an increase from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,494.12%.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Articles

