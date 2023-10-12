Virtu Financial LLC Invests $1.42 Million in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Five Below by 0.6% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 9,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Five Below by 0.6% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 9,777 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Five Below by 7.5% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Five Below by 73.1% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Five Below by 14.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Joel D. Anderson purchased 3,100 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $161.50 per share, with a total value of $500,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,094,444. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $164.39. The company had a trading volume of 14,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,287. The stock has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 33.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $171.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.97. Five Below, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.15 and a 1-year high of $220.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $759.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.02 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 8.35%. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Five Below from $201.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Five Below from $224.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Five Below from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on Five Below from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.57.

Five Below Profile

(Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

