Virtu Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 24,254 Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 24,254 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 8.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,375 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $5,909,000 after purchasing an additional 7,887 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 8.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,865 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 13.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,729 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 6,742 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 14.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,077 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 11.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 356,048 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $21,384,000 after purchasing an additional 37,476 shares in the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $68.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.13.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance
Shares of BUD stock traded down $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $54.31. The stock had a trading volume of 134,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,082,351. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.24. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of $44.51 and a 12 month high of $67.09.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The consumer goods maker reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.33 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 14.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Delta is About to Take Flight For Loftier Price Points
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Domino’s Pizza Delivers an Attractive Entry for Income Investors
- How to Invest in Fertilizer
- Prescriptions for Portfolio Health: 3 Resilient Healthcare Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.