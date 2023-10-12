Empire Financial Management Company LLC Reduces Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Empire Financial Management Company LLC reduced its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Empire Financial Management Company LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth $853,000. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth $1,132,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 113,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,734,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803 shares during the period. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the period. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen started coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on General Mills from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Mizuho decreased their target price on General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. BNP Paribas lowered General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on General Mills from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.74.

General Mills Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE GIS traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $61.97. 300,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,685,478. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.41. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.33 and a twelve month high of $90.89. The company has a market cap of $36.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.44.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.56%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

