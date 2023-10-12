Empire Financial Management Company LLC Purchases 92 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Empire Financial Management Company LLC grew its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,651 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DEO. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Diageo in the first quarter worth $36,000. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Diageo by 230.8% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Diageo during the second quarter worth $44,000. 8.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Price Performance

NYSE:DEO traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $153.74. The stock had a trading volume of 36,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,476. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $161.35 and a 200 day moving average of $171.94. Diageo plc has a one year low of $146.60 and a one year high of $191.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Diageo Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a $2.5089 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th.

DEO has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($55.08) to GBX 4,000 ($48.96) in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered Diageo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,850 ($47.12) to GBX 3,800 ($46.51) in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,720 ($57.77) to GBX 4,440 ($54.35) in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,898.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Diageo

Diageo Profile

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.