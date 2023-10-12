FOX (FOXA) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of FOX (NASDAQ: FOXA) in the last few weeks:

10/11/2023 – FOX had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $40.00 to $38.00.

10/9/2023 – FOX had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $35.00 to $33.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/6/2023 – FOX had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Seaport Res Ptn.

10/5/2023 – FOX is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

10/5/2023 – FOX is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/5/2023 – FOX had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $33.00 to $34.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/17/2023 – FOX had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $35.00 to $38.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/17/2023 – FOX is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

FOX Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FOXA traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.10. 102,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,594,004. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.69. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $28.01 and a 52 week high of $37.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.86.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 8.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOX Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at FOX

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is a boost from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.41%.

In related news, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total value of $3,190,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,113,951.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total value of $3,190,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,113,951.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 231,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $7,744,291.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,161 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,777.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FOX

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FOX during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of FOX during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 1,402.9% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 55.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

