Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS:UNVGY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS:UNVGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,800 shares, an increase of 87.0% from the September 15th total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 499,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Universal Music Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:UNVGY traded up 0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting 13.43. The stock had a trading volume of 91,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,727. Universal Music Group has a 12-month low of 8.35 and a 12-month high of 13.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is 12.71.

Universal Music Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.0856 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 4th.

About Universal Music Group

Universal Music Group N.V. operates as a music company worldwide. It operates through Recorded Music, Music Publishing, and Merchandising & Other segments. The Recorded Music segment discovers and develops recording artists, as well as markets and promotes their music across various formats and platforms; and engages in the live events, sponsorship, film, and television operations.

