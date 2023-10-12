Team17 Group plc (OTCMKTS:TSVNF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Team17 Group plc (OTCMKTS:TSVNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 277.8% from the September 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Team17 Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS TSVNF remained flat at $5.71 on Thursday. Team17 Group has a 52 week low of $5.71 and a 52 week high of $5.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.71.

Get Team17 Group alerts:

Team17 Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Team17 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes independent video games for digital and physical market in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Games Label, Simulation, and Edutainment segments. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games; educational entertainment apps for children; and working simulation games.

Receive News & Ratings for Team17 Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team17 Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.