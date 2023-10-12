Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWLF) Short Interest Down 62.7% in September

Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWLF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, a drop of 62.7% from the September 15th total of 72,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 134.5 days.

Tullow Oil Price Performance

Shares of TUWLF stock remained flat at $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.40. Tullow Oil has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $0.61.

Get Tullow Oil alerts:

Tullow Oil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. Tullow Oil plc was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Tullow Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tullow Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.