Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWLF) Short Interest Down 62.7% in September

Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWLF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, a drop of 62.7% from the September 15th total of 72,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 134.5 days.
Tullow Oil Price Performance
Shares of TUWLF stock remained flat at $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.40. Tullow Oil has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $0.61.
Tullow Oil Company Profile
