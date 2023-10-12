Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TYOYY) Short Interest Up 175.0% in September

Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TYOYY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 175.0% from the September 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Taiyo Yuden Stock Down 0.1 %

TYOYY stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $99.78. 148 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 589. Taiyo Yuden has a 52 week low of $94.58 and a 52 week high of $141.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.47.

Taiyo Yuden Company Profile

Taiyo Yuden Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells electronic components in Japan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It offers multilayer ceramic capacitors, inductors, RF devices, power storage devices, piezoelectric actuators, smell sensor, and reliability products for automotives and industrial equipment, as well as conductive polymer hybrid aluminum electrolytic capacitors.

