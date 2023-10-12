Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:UELKY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:UELKY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. Stock Performance
Shares of UELKY remained flat at $33.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.68. Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $34.25.
Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. Company Profile
