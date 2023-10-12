Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:UELKY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:UELKY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. Stock Performance

Shares of UELKY remained flat at $33.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.68. Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $34.25.

Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. Company Profile

Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of biscuits, chocolates, chocolate coated biscuits, cakes, wafers, and crackers in Turkey and internationally. The company also produces chocolate dough, cocoa powder, chocolate flakes, couverture chocolate, flour, hazelnut, and pureed hazelnut.

