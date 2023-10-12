Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Purchased by Empire Financial Management Company LLC

Empire Financial Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,955 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Empire Financial Management Company LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DG. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in Dollar General by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar General by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in Dollar General by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 9,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of Dollar General stock traded down $1.11 on Thursday, hitting $102.55. The company had a trading volume of 173,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,849,146. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.37. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $101.98 and a 52 week high of $261.59.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 36.34%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.98 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on DG. Citigroup reduced their target price on Dollar General from $185.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on Dollar General from $200.00 to $181.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Loop Capital cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “reduce” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.46.

Insider Activity

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $106.25 per share, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,290,137.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

