Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decline of 52.9% from the September 15th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 89.0 days.
Tsumura & Co. Price Performance
Shares of TSMRF remained flat at $18.10 during trading on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.00. Tsumura & Co. has a 52 week low of $18.10 and a 52 week high of $20.28.
About Tsumura & Co.
