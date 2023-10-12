Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decline of 52.9% from the September 15th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 89.0 days.

Tsumura & Co. Price Performance

Shares of TSMRF remained flat at $18.10 during trading on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.00. Tsumura & Co. has a 52 week low of $18.10 and a 52 week high of $20.28.

Get Tsumura & Co. alerts:

About Tsumura & Co.

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Tsumura & Co manufactures and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers Kampo extract intermediates and granular Kampo formulations. It is involved in the procurement, selection and processing, and storage of raw material crude drugs and crude drug pieces for decoction; manufacture of Kampo powdered extracts and traditional Chinese medicines; and sale of pharmaceuticals and food products.

Receive News & Ratings for Tsumura & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsumura & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.