Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 97.8% from the September 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Nomura lowered Toray Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

TRYIY traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,652. Toray Industries has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $12.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Toray Industries had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 1.88%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter.

Toray Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and sells fibers and textiles, performance chemicals, carbon fiber composite materials, environment and engineering products, and life science products in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers filament yarns, staple fibers, and spun yarns, as well as woven and knitted fabrics of nylon, polyester, acrylics, and others; non-woven fabrics; ultra-fine fibers; and apparel products.

