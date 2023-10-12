Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Stock Price Up 8.1%

Shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) rose 8.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.38 and last traded at $4.38. Approximately 239,358 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 551,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.

Get Rush Street Interactive alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive Trading Down 5.4 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.53 and a 200-day moving average of $3.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $909.13 million, a P/E ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 1.56.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $165.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.97 million. Rush Street Interactive had a negative return on equity of 24.15% and a negative net margin of 4.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Mattias Stetz sold 6,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total transaction of $29,763.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 637,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,906,927.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Mattias Stetz sold 6,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total transaction of $29,763.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 637,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,906,927.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard Todd Schwartz sold 57,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total value of $264,443.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,990,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,077,436.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,718 shares of company stock worth $399,994. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rush Street Interactive

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rush Street Interactive

(Get Free Report)

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, and other countries. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Street Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Street Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.