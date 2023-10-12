Route1 (CVE:ROI) Shares Up 20%

Route1 Inc. (CVE:ROI – Get Free Report) shares shot up 20% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 122,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 304% from the average session volume of 30,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Route1 Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 534.25. The firm has a market cap of C$1.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of -0.14.

Route1 (CVE:ROI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 25th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Route1 had a negative net margin of 13.73% and a negative return on equity of 136.59%. The business had revenue of C$4.18 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Route1 Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Route1

Route1 Inc provides data security and user authentication, data acquisition and analytics, data visualization technology solutions in the United States and Canada. The company offers MobiKEY, a desktop secure remote access solution; DerivID, a credentials solution for PIV and CAC that validates the identity of mobile users; MobiNET aggregation gateway appliance; and DEFIMNET, a service delivery platform.

