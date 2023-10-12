Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Acquired by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,141 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 1,947.6% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 435 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $591,029.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,019,547.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $291,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,861.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $591,029.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,019,547.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,218 shares of company stock valued at $4,338,675 over the last three months. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $58.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.60. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.61 and a 52-week high of $81.24. The firm has a market cap of $46.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.24% and a negative return on equity of 698.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on FTNT. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Fortinet from $86.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Fortinet from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $90.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.26.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

