SigFig Wealth Management LLC Invests $93.20 Million in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 211,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,197,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Alesco Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 1,450,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,159,000 after buying an additional 18,317 shares in the last quarter. Verde Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. HFG Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 48,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,129,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 201,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,934,000 after buying an additional 14,386 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $438.33 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $461.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $442.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $433.18.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Blockbuster Energy Deal: Exxon Mobil and Pioneer to Merge
- How to Invest in Apparel Stocks
- These Stocks have the Potential for a Triple Digit Increase
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Defense Stocks Are Heating Up: Here’s the Top 3
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.