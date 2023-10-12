BIP Wealth LLC Has $5.28 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

BIP Wealth LLC cut its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 646 shares during the quarter. BIP Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $438.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $339.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $442.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $433.18. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $461.88.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

