Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires 22,096 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 246,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,096 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $7,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TFC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 12,034.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,490,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $881,700,000 after purchasing an additional 20,321,500 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $553,718,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 8.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,042,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,411,442,000 after purchasing an additional 7,651,641 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 55.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,461,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $731,827,000 after purchasing an additional 7,635,573 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,511,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $667,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $29.61 on Thursday. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $53.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.85. The company has a market capitalization of $39.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). Truist Financial had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 48.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.64.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TFC

About Truist Financial

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.