Unigestion Holding SA Decreases Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Unigestion Holding SA lessened its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 27.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,344 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FAST. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 93.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fastenal by 2,538.1% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FAST shares. Stephens cut shares of Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. HSBC began coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Fastenal from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.53 per share, with a total value of $28,765.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,850.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 500 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.53 per share, for a total transaction of $28,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,850.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 19,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total value of $1,110,843.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,135,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $56.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 4.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.64. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $43.73 and a 52-week high of $59.43.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.07%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

