Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 35,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RBLX. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Roblox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Roblox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roblox during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 62.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roblox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Roblox news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total value of $83,835.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 92,556 shares in the company, valued at $2,511,969.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO David Baszucki sold 146,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $6,728,930.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $46.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,089 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total value of $83,835.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 92,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,511,969.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 963,354 shares of company stock worth $31,256,424 over the last quarter. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RBLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Roblox from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Roblox from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Roblox from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Wedbush raised Roblox from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Roblox from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.05.

RBLX traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.45. The company had a trading volume of 707,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,832,758. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.61. The company has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.89 and a beta of 1.61. Roblox Co. has a 1 year low of $24.88 and a 1 year high of $47.67.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46). The business had revenue of $780.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.99 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 399.93% and a negative net margin of 46.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

