Virtu Financial LLC Sells 28,657 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Virtu Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 144,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,657 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 38.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on AGNC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AGNC Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AGNC Investment news, EVP Bernice Bell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $49,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 258,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,571,343.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other AGNC Investment news, EVP Bernice Bell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $49,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 258,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,571,343.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Morris A. Davis purchased 4,772 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.48 per share, with a total value of $50,010.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,060 shares in the company, valued at $577,028.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AGNC Investment Stock Down 1.9 %

AGNC Investment stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.01. The stock had a trading volume of 911,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,167,895. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.31 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.78. AGNC Investment Corp. has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $12.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $457.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.01 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 29.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a oct 23 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -553.85%.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

