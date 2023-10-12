Virtu Financial LLC Takes $1.49 Million Position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRSP. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 36.1% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 142.9% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 3,000.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CRSP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.56.

CRISPR Therapeutics Trading Down 1.8 %

CRSP stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.93. The stock had a trading volume of 59,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,854. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 1.62. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1-year low of $38.94 and a 1-year high of $72.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.24.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.13) by $1.15. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 240.84% and a negative return on equity of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $70.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.40) earnings per share. CRISPR Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 34900.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -4.97 EPS for the current year.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.