Virtu Financial LLC Takes $1.49 Million Position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,000.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRSP. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 36.1% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 142.9% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 3,000.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CRSP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.56.
CRISPR Therapeutics Trading Down 1.8 %
CRSP stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.93. The stock had a trading volume of 59,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,854. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 1.62. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1-year low of $38.94 and a 1-year high of $72.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.24.
CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.13) by $1.15. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 240.84% and a negative return on equity of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $70.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.40) earnings per share. CRISPR Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 34900.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -4.97 EPS for the current year.
CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile
CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.
