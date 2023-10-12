Virtu Financial LLC Purchases 16,562 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 233.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,648 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,562 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 410 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 113.8% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 682 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,025.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 664 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of CTSH stock traded down $1.11 on Thursday, hitting $67.23. The stock had a trading volume of 191,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,852,783. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.41. The company has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $51.33 and a one year high of $72.71.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.13. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CTSH. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.75.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

