Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,550,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in Gartner by 275.0% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 75 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Gartner in the first quarter valued at $35,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Gartner by 268.8% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 118 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IT. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Gartner from $366.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Gartner from $352.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $361.00.

In other news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.16, for a total value of $3,521,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 700,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,678,571.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.16, for a total value of $3,521,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 700,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,678,571.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total transaction of $250,442.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,230 shares in the company, valued at $4,627,589.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,654 shares of company stock worth $6,431,987. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE IT traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $360.74. The stock had a trading volume of 18,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,927. The firm has a market cap of $28.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.23. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $277.08 and a twelve month high of $377.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $346.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $337.62.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.34. Gartner had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 310.25%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

