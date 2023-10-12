Virtu Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,354 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,537,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $662,447,000 after acquiring an additional 348,105 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,531,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $659,594,000 after purchasing an additional 49,794 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,494,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $390,039,000 after purchasing an additional 29,876 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,316,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,968,000 after purchasing an additional 31,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in SBA Communications by 1.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,221,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $420,176,000 after purchasing an additional 21,929 shares in the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on SBA Communications from $276.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $329.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $306.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on SBA Communications from $300.00 to $251.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SBA Communications from $308.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SBA Communications news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.30, for a total value of $85,070.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,949,279.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SBA Communications Stock Performance

Shares of SBAC stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $201.40. 27,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 831,589. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $213.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.70. The company has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.35, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.54. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $185.23 and a 12 month high of $312.34.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $678.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.87 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 18.71%. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.12%.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

