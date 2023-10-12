10,505 Shares in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Bought by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,505 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,600,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LNG. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 63.9% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

Cheniere Energy stock traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $173.74. 80,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,619,732. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.00 and a 1 year high of $182.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $41.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $154.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.41.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $5.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $2.80. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 481.80% and a net margin of 28.47%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.90 EPS. Cheniere Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 16.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 4.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Capital One Financial began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $230.00 to $222.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $189.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.08.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

