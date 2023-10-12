Virtu Financial LLC Takes $1.64 Million Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,637,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 93.1% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 147.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the first quarter worth $38,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM Systems Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:EPAM traded down $7.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $241.09. 15,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,607. The firm has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.92. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $197.99 and a 1 year high of $385.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 11.02%. Equities research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EPAM shares. Scotiabank began coverage on EPAM Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $296.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EPAM

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EPAM Systems news, Director Eugene Roman sold 1,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.44, for a total value of $368,506.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 982 shares in the company, valued at $233,166.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About EPAM Systems

(Free Report)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.